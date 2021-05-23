Submissions for Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Regional Show open June 1

Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts <– see our May calendar … always adding new classes and events so check back often!

Regional Show – submissions open June 1



The REGIONAL JURIED SHOW guidelines are updated on our website. You can read the guidelines and find the link to pay your fee HEREOnline submission process: June 1 – July 17Show runs August 4 – October 21This show is open to all artists.



This is a JURIED show: This means that we will have a panel of jurists to decide which pieces are allowed into the show. Please note that the jurors may choose as appropriate for this show anywhere from zero to all three of the works you submit. Fee is non-refundable.



While the Show will be live and in-person in our gallery, the submission process is ONLINE only; please note that having a “gmail” account will make this an easier and more streamlined process for you.



APPLICATION FEE for up to three works – pay online – $35



Only one application per artist is allowed.



The SUBMISSION process is through email. Once you pay your fee, a GOOGLE submission form will be emailed to you. Using gmail will make this easier for you.



AWARDS: BEST IN SHOW: $300. Cash prizes – (first, second and third place in each category) also awarded in these categories:2-D (“flat” work on canvas),3-D (works that can viewed from all sides), Photography, Functional pottery andFiber



Garden Tour Succes. So many thanks!



WHAT A DAY, right?!? If you went on the Nature Meets Art Garden Tour – wasn’t it just a glorious day? The Garden Hosts, gardens, artists, volunteers, guests … and perfect weather — all combined to make the perfect day to binge on the lovely gardens of Monroe.



We are ALREADY planning next year! We’re hoping for more volunteers and helpers! Contact us if you’d like to help!



Volunteers made up the steering committee for this great event. We heard SO MANY compliments — comparing our event to Atlanta and Athens and raving about our Tour. Everyone had a great time savoring the beauty, learning about gardening and enjoying the plein air painters (and buying some art!).



So many folks to thank, as this was a pretty big production!



Summer ART Camp taking registrations now!





FIVE weeks of art camp:

Four Mixed Media Camps and one week of Pottery!

We’re working on a Creative WRITING Camp, too – details coming soon.



DAYS/TIMES

Camps run Monday – Friday from 9 am – noon



AGES

Two age groups for Mixed Media Camps: 5 – 8 and 9 – 12

Pottery Camp: ages 8 and up



FEE

$175 for members (includes all supplies)

$185 for non-members



MIXED MEDIA CAMP DATES:

Mixed media: age-appropriate art involving various forms of art media for ages 5 – 8 and 9 – 12



* June 7 – 11 and Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp –

register by emailing Donna



* June 21 – 25 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

* July 12 – 16 with Donna Coffman and Donna Guntharp

register by emailing Donna



* July 19 – 23 with Rebecca McCartt and Carlee Wooddell

POTTERY CAMP with Rebecca Braswell

Hand-built and wheel-thrown pieces will be made – ages 8+

June 14 – 18

Registration due a week before each camp to allow for ordering supplies. Registration is not complete until payment is received. Seating is limited and camps fill quickly!



Adult and older teen Classes

Details for Adult classes can be found HERE on our website.



Teens 16+ are welcome in most of our Adult Classes. Register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



Walton Writers events

Zoom meetings held twice monthly – May 6 and 8 – join Walton Writers MeetUp to learn more!



Sunday afternoon beading with Julie (all ages!)

Sunday May 23 and 30 at 1 – 2 pm or 2:30 – 3:30

MWCA Rocks Open Mic Night

Saturday, June 5 from 7 – 9 pm.

Drop by to enjoy some great local music – Performers must pre-register with Zach



WEEKLY CLASSES

Beginner Guitar Lessons with Zach Coffman:

Monday afternoon/early evening. Thirty-minute-long individual lessons starting at 4pm on Mondays. Ages 9 to adult.

Schedule your time and register by emailing Zach



POTTERY with Rebecca Braswell:Tuesdays from 5 – 6 Teens onlyWednesdays from 6 – 7:30pm andThursday and Friday mornings from 10 – 11:30amRegister by emailing Rebecca KNITTING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 12 – 1

DRAWING with Sandy Blanchard:

Wednesdays from 2 – 3 pm

REGISTER HEREKids’ Classes

Details for Kids’ classes can be found HERE on our website.

Email the teacher to register at least 24 hours in advance. Space is limited and classes may fill early.



Paint and Pizza Party with Donna Coffman

ages 6+ — Saturday, June 5 from 12 – 2. — painting TBA



Pottery with Rebecca Braswell:

ages 9+ — Wednesdays from 4:45 – 5:45

Email Rebecca



ART ASAP (RESUMES in September!!)

(After School Arts Program) General Art classes with different projects, tools and emphasis on skills each month. Email Donna to register and pay. Space is limited. September – May only 4 – 5 pm — ages 7 – 9 with Donna Coffman5:16 – 6:15 — ages 9 – 12 with Donna Coffman