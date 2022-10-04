Summer 2022 Graduation at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/28/2022)– More than 2,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the Summer 2022 semester.

Summer 2022 graduates from the local area include:

Allie Briscoe of Monroe (30656) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

Alana Kawall of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.

Brad Rose Cooper (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Managerial Sciences.

Carlos Garcia of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.

Camila Restrepo of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in the legal studies track.

Diane Carrillo of Monroe (30655) earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.

Dishonte Foster of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film.

D’andre Joshua of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.

Hasina Amir of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.

Isabel Coke of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education with studies for certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).

Jaylon Allen of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Marketing.

Juan Botello of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship.

Jamari Jackson of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Science degree.

Keon Carter of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Economics.

Kaylee Adair of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Managerial Sciences.

Katelyn Johnson of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology.

Kaitlyn Manis of Monroe (30655) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

Kyle Moon of Loganville (30052) earned a Master of Science in Health Administration degree.

Lindsey Spivey of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art.

Michael Serrian of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Entrepreneurship.

Osamudiamen Henry-Iyasere of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Computer Information Systems.

Richard Pinnock of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with a major in Finance.

Solape Babalola of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Political Science.

Seth Clark of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Sport Administration.

Serena Hall of Loganville (30052) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.

Shelby Merritt of Monroe (30655) earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology And Health.

Shakkia Plowden of Loganville (30052) earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health And Physical Education.

Victoria Cowins of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in the legal studies track.

Varsha Khemraj of Monroe (30655) earned an Associate of Science degree.

Yogeeta Frank of Loganville (30052) earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds. The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.