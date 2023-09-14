Summer 2023 President’s List of local students at Georgia State University

ATLANTA, GA (09/13/2023)– To be eligible for the President’s List the summer semester at Georgia State University, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of six semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Students from your coverage area include:

Jessica Araujo of Loganville (30052)

Shelby Bolden of Loganville (30052)

Gracyn Brooks of Loganville (30052)

Shenika Brown of Loganville (30052)

Success Chidi of loganville (30052)

Kadiatou Cisse of Loganville (30052)

Shiloh Coore of Loganville (30052)

Nathan Dermer of Loganville (30052)

Elisabeth Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Emily Easley of Social Circle (30025)

Yoneil Edwards of Loganville (30052)

Taylor Favors of Monroe (30655)

Aidan Garner of Social Circle (30025)

Patricia Gordon of Loganville (30052)

Autumn Hester of Monroe (30655)

Madison Hobbs of Loganville (30052)

Gabriella Hunt of Monroe (30655)

Kyrah Jones-Lay of Loganville (30052)

Jacob Linder of Social Circle (30025)

Joshua Long of Loganville (30052)

Ashley Lugue of Between (30655)

Nathan Maina of Loganville (30052)

Rohit Malayil of Loganville (30052)

Adeline Melton of Loganville (30052)

Christian Merisme of Loganville (30052)

Khayri Moore of Loganville (30052)

Alysha Morris of Loganville (30052)

Da-Shana Morris of Loganville (30052)

Madelynn Nowviskie of Loganville (30052)

Tanesha Ormsby of Loganville (30052)

Krystal Pereira of Loganville (30052)

Lidia Quero of Loganville (30052)

Aluanna Richardson of Monroe (30655)

Kimberly Rios of MONROE (30656)

Jessica Roopnarine of Loganville (30052)

Andre Serrano of Monroe (30655)

Michael Smith of Loganville (30052)

LaMaysa Sorrells of Monroe (30655)

Tri Truong of Loganville (30052)

Carley Wilshire of Loganville (30052)

Alexahy Zapata of Loganville (30052)

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

The student body of 50,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city’s business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.