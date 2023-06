Summer concert in Social Circle June 9 will feature Chris, Jon and Scott. Contributed photo

The first concert of the summer in Friendship Park in Social Circle is scheduled for June 9, 2023 in Friendship Park. Local favorites Chris, Jon and Scott will be playing their music in the park from 7 – 9 p.m.! There also will be facepainting for the kids! Round up the family and make an evening of it.

Friendship Park is located at 166 N. Cherokee Park in Social Circle.