Summer edition of Walton Living Magazine set to publish Wednesday, July 26

Cover of the summer issue of Walton Living Magazine courtesy of The Walton Tribune.

The Walton Tribune will have the summer issue of Walton Living magazine in the Wednesday,

July 26 edition of The Walton Tribune. It has a strong focus on Back to School.

“Believe it or not, by the time Walton Living hits the newsstands, local parents, students and educators will be in full back-to-school mode, with everyone getting ready for kids to head back to the classroom in their own respective way. Which is why we decided to combine the summer edition of Walton Living with the Back-To-School section the newspaper typically would put out at the end of this month,” Tribune publisher Patrick Graham noted in his column in last weekend’s edition of The Walton Tribune. “The first day of school in the local public school systems will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, just a week after our magazine publishes. Their private school counterparts will open their doors for the new school year about a week later. As a result, the content will definitely focus on what’s coming up on the new

school year.”

There will, however, be more than just school news in the magazine – like gyms in the area that offer ways for you to stay healthy, and an update on the new Town Green currently under development in Monroe.

You will be able to get a copy of the Summer issue of Walton Living Magazine in next Wednesday’s issue of The Walton Tribune or you can stop by The Tribune offices on S. Broad Street in downtown Monroe and pick up a copy there.