The Walton County 4-H Summer Fun Schedule is here as they look forward to taking 4th-6th graders and Teen Leaders on some 4-H adventures! They are also gearing up for camp and still have some beds left for Cloverleaf (4th-6th graders at Burton on Tybee Island – beach time!).

To sign up, fill out this application and email it to spgrimes@uga.edu.

If you have any questions, call or email (770.267.1324, mpaterick@uga.edu)