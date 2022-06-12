Summer scorers to begin early this week with temperatures in the high 90s

Heat indices expected to be in the 100s for this last week of spring

We still have a seven days of spring left, but it is not going to feel like it this week. Weather predictions indicate that temperatures will get up into the high 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. It is likely to feel more like mid-summer before the first day of summer actually arrives on June 21.

According to Weather.com, the temperature is expected to reach 96 degrees on Monday and 97 Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected to cool off, slightly, with a storm on Thursday to finish up at 93 degrees on Friday.

And Ryan Beasley with Fox 5 Atlanta is reporting that the actual temperature is not going to be the worst of it. We can expect a heat index of 106 degrees by Tuesday.

Stay hydrated and keep a look out for extreme heat weather warnings. It looks like it 2022 could bring a long, hot summer!