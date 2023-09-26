Summer’s over and Fall Festival Season is here

When you woke up Saturday morning, summer was official over. At 2:50 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, fall arrived in the northern hemisphere. And if you stepped outside that morning, you would have felt it in the air. Fall weather is now here. Daily highs still may get into the 80s, but lows are down to the high 50s or low 60s and there is definitely a chill in the air when you step outside in the morning..

And along with the cooler temperatures comes, yes, Fall Festival Season! So not only can we expect more comfortable weather, but we also can look forward to weekends full of fall festivals.

Here are some already on the calendar.

The Fall Festival for Walnut Grove has been cancelled for 2023.

If you have a local Walton County church, civic group or organization festival planned that you would like share with the community, please email the information to sharon@monroelocalnews.com.

