Superior Industries in Loganville is hiring

Superior Industries in Loganville has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Superior Industries career website on Feb. 26, 2022. Please note a posting can be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Machine Operator – Night Shift
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|2/18/2022
|Press Brake Operator
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|2/18/2022
|Machinist – Night Shift
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|1/28/2022
|Painter
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|1/28/2022
|Fitter
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|1/28/2022
|Assembler
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|1/28/2022
|Machine Operator – Day Shift
|Superior Industries
|Loganville, GA
|1/28/2022
