Superior Industries in Loganville is hiring

02/26/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business 0

Superior Industries in Loganville has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Superior Industries career website on Feb. 26, 2022. Please note a posting can be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Machine Operator – Night ShiftSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA2/18/2022
Press Brake OperatorSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA2/18/2022
Machinist – Night ShiftSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA1/28/2022
PainterSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA1/28/2022
FitterSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA1/28/2022
AssemblerSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA1/28/2022
Machine Operator – Day ShiftSuperior IndustriesLoganville, GA1/28/2022

