Suspect and GSP K9 die in officer-involved shootout in Clayton County

College Park, GA (October 7, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of investigation has been called in to investigate the 93rd officer involved shooting in Georgia this year. Today;s incident took place in College Park and involved Georgia State troopers and Clayton County Police after an alleged murder suspect was spotted and Clayton County Police and GSP troopers attempted a traffic stop. One man was shot and died at the scene and a K9 named “Figo” was also shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to a press release from the GBI, “preliminary information indicates that Clayton County Police Officers were conducting a homicide investigation involving a victim found the previous day. A suspect was spotted driving the victim’s vehicle on Riverdale Road near Interstate 285. State Troopers and Clayton County Deputies responded to assist with a traffic stop. State Troopers conducted the traffic stop and the suspect initially pulled over. As the Troopers were attempting to make contact with the driver, he drove away. The Troopers pursued the vehicle and managed to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The Troopers, joined by Clayton County Deputies, attempted again to make contact with the driver. The driver was uncooperative. K9 Figo was sent into the vehicle by his GSP handler to get compliance. The driver shot K9 Figo. There was an exchange of gunfire between the driver, Troopers, and deputies. The driver died at the scene. Figo was taken to a local animal hospital and ultimately to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Sandy Springs where he died.”

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and the file will then be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

A full list of the GBI 2022 officer-involved shooting cases can be found here. Gwinnett County (Lawrenceville Police Department) and Walton County Sheriff’s Office each had an incident involving officers in March. Gwinnett County Police Department had incidents in April, May, June and July and WCSO had another incident in September of this year.