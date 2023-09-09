Suspect arrested for hundreds of entering auto thefts around metro Atlanta

Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that a multi-jurisdictional effort led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with hundreds of entering auto thefts around the Metro Atlanta area.

According to the press release, on August 31, 2023, Javaris Gamble, 22, of East Point, was taken into custody in Forest Park by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the US Marshals, Forest Park PD, and Clayton County PD.

Earlier this year, Gamble was identified by Gwinnett County Police detectives as the leader of a Metro Atlanta entering auto crew that has been tormenting citizens of Gwinnett County and the Metro Atlanta area since May. They gathered enough evidence to arrest Gamble for 30 entering auto and motor vehicle theft crimes that occurred the night of June 22, 2023. The crime spree continued nearly every other night throughout the summer, with more than 400 vehicles entered and more than 15 vehicles stolen from Gwinnett County alone.

Gamble is currently incarcerated in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond and detectives will be seeking indictment on hundreds of more charges against Gamble.

“This arrest illustrates the hard work uniformed officers, crime scene technicians, analysts, and detectives have done and the multi-jurisdiction collaboration between Metro Atlanta agencies,” GCPD noted in the press release.