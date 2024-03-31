Update: Suspect arrested in $200,000 real estate scam

Update:

Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 29, 2024) – On March 28, Jaylen Anderson was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Original:

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA.- Mar. 20, 2024)—Detectives from Gwinnett County Police Department are asking the public for help locating the suspect in a $200,000 real estate scam.

According to a press release from GCPD, in January 2023, two victims contacted Gwinnett County Police and reported being scammed for over $100,000 each. In both incidents, the victims were led to believe they were purchasing property in Ellenwood, Ga, from a Facebook Marketplace ad. Both victims were instructed to wire large amounts of money to what they were led to believe was a law group in Atlanta that the suspect claimed to represent. When the victims arrived at the law office on their closing dates, they discovered they had been scammed.

Jaylen Anderson

Gwinnett County Police detectives began investigating, and through a lengthy series of investigative methods, the suspect was identified as Jaylen Anderson, 23, of Fairburn. He is charged with four counts of Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, and Records and Reports of Currency Transactions. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

