Suspect in custody following fatal shooting

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb 19, 2023) – One suspect was in custody following a fatal shooting Tuesday on Nunnally Farm Road. Lieutenant Zach Barrett of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division said the Uniformed Patrol Division responded to the shooting.

Thomas Daniel Rylee, who resided at the scene of the shooting, was arrested. The case remains under investigation, Barrett said, and no additional information could be released at this time