Swingin’ Medallions return to Loganville for the Groovin on the Green Concert on Friday, June 16

The community is invited to join is as the Swingin’ Medallions are welcomed back to Loganville on Friday, June 16, 2023 for another night of music in the Groovin’ on the Green concert series.

Based out of Greenwood, S.C., the group returns to the Loganville stage, bringing their high-energy, beach-style music to the delight of fans across the area. “The band mixes beach music, frat rock, R&B and shag,” is noted on their promotional website. “They have played thousands of locations across the U.S. and abroad, with top 40 hits ‘She Drives Me Out of My Mind’ and ‘Hey, Hey, Baby’ – though the band is likely most well-known for its signature song, ‘Double Shot of My Baby’s Love.’”

Food vendors will be on site and those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Beer and wine are permitted at the event.

The Loganville Town Green is located at 235 Main Street. The Swingin’ Medallions take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the music will continue until 10 p.m.