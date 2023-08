The Swingin’ Medallions are scheduled to be on the stage in downtown Social Circle from 7 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 for an End of Summer concert.

Swingin’ Medallions Concert is a part of the Mainstreet Summer Concert Series and promises to be a fun evening that draws a huge crowd to town. The event takes place at Friendship Park located at 166 N. Cherokee Road in Social Circle!