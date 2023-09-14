Synovus Bank Monroe is collecting Peanut Butter and Jelly for F.I.S.H.

The staff at Synovus Bank Monroe has a project underway at the moment to help feed some of the children in Monroe who may be in need of a little extra sustenance. If you walk into the lobby of the bank, you can’t miss the stand asking for donations of every child’s favorite foods – peanut butter and jelly.

The proceeds of the drive will be donated to Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.) to help with its food services.

The PB&J drive at the bank is on until the end of September, 2023. If you’re in a position to do so, all you have to do is pick up an extra (or two) bottles of peanut butter or jelly (or both) next time you’re grocery shopping. You can drop them off in the lobby of the bank or even just go through the drive-thru and someone will pick them up from you.

According to the staff, they were looking to be able to do something for the community and they came up with the idea to make this collection of BP&J to donate to F.I.S.H. They will appreciate any support for the project they can get from the community.