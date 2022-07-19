Take a tour of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center

You are invited to tour the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday, July 29 from 10:00am to 1:30pm. During the tour, you will have an opportunity to become more familiar with the County’s administrative and courts building, interact with County officials, and better understand the superior services Gwinnett delivers to our community.

Register in advance. All tours are open to the public, and individually packed lunches will be provided. If you are interested in scheduling a group tour, contact Outreach@GwinnettCounty.com or call 770.822.3914