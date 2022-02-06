Take charge of your health at Gwinnett’s Community Health Fair

Contributed.photo

Live Healthy Gwinnett is sponsoring free health screen­ings and offering community wellness activities for all ages on Saturday, February 12 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the Lenora Park Gym. Participants can also enjoy fitness classes, watch cooking demonstrations, and win giveaways and prizes.

The Lenora Park Gym is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville. For more information and to learn how to become an exhib­itor, contact Carion.Marcelin@GwinnettCounty.com.