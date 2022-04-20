LHS Cheerleading Team is hosting a pretty princess party on April 23rd. Dress your little girls up in their favorite princess gear and come support all your neighborhood LHS Cheerleaders.
Activities include hair, make up, nails, cupcakes, crown craft, pictures with all your favorite Disney Princesses.
Purchase your tickets in advance for $15 or the day of for $20. Please contact Carol Sandbo for more details at 770-827-3229
Take your little princesses to a Princess Party in support of LHS Cheerleaders
LHS Cheerleading Team is hosting a pretty princess party on April 23rd. Dress your little girls up in their favorite princess gear and come support all your neighborhood LHS Cheerleaders.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.