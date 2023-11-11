Target is helping provide products for Thanksgiving meal for under $25

Some products can be purchased with SNAP

Target recently announced that this holiday season it will be helping guests serve up a traditional Thanksgiving meal that won’t stretch their budgets. From Nov. 1, shoppers can purchase from Target the products necessary for a Thanksgiving meal for under $25, online and in store, including the following must-have staples to serve four:

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen) – 10 lb.

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb.

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans – 14.5 oz.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup – 22 oz.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Turkey Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz HomeStyle Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

Anybody hosting a larger feast can simply double this list to serve eight guests and it will cost them less than $50.

According to the press release, Target’s not just helping guests save money, but also time as they can get all they need at one place at Target.com. They can order online and just pick it up at the free Drive Up service or through the Target’s Same-Day Delivery service for a fee with Shipt. They also can pay for eligible grocery items with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in store or via Target.com, mobile payment options or via the Target app.

“We know our guests are looking for incredible value and ease as they get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones,” Rick Gomez, chief food & beverage officer of Target, said in a press release. “In addition to our Thanksgiving meal for under $25, we can reach 80% of Americans with Same-Day Delivery with Shipt. That means you can get groceries, kitchenware from our new brand, Figmint, decor to get your home ready to host — all of it, and more, at great prices and delivered right to your door in as soon as an hour.”

Additional Offerings

For those looking for something specific to round out their Thanksgiving meal, or looking for ways to come together with friends and family, Target is offering a wide range of must-have fixings and activities with an assortment exclusive to Target:

Turkey for less than $1 per pound: Make the main course the star of your meal for less at Target.

Make the main course the star of your meal for less at Target. Sides for under $5: With Good & Gather finds from Caesar salad and seasoned sweet potato and vegetables to lemon basil rice and macaroni and cheese, Target makes it easy to grab a side for your meal at prices everyone can feel good about.

With Good & Gather finds from Caesar salad and seasoned sweet potato and vegetables to lemon basil rice and macaroni and cheese, Target makes it easy to grab a side for your meal at prices everyone can feel good about. Dessert for under $5: Add a little sweetness to the celebration with Favorite Day apple crisp ice cream, pumpkin spice soft sandwich cookies or mini pecan pies.

Add a little sweetness to the celebration with Favorite Day apple crisp ice cream, pumpkin spice soft sandwich cookies or mini pecan pies. Adult beverages at $5 and other favorites: Target has your entertaining needs covered with an assortment of adult beverages including California Roots cabernet sauvignon red wine and chardonnay white wine at $5. And for the first time, Target will offer Marks & Spencer bellante prosecco and bellante prosecco rosé.

Target has your entertaining needs covered with an assortment of adult beverages including California Roots cabernet sauvignon red wine and chardonnay white wine at $5. And for the first time, Target will offer Marks & Spencer bellante prosecco and bellante prosecco rosé. Activities for the family: From cookie decorating to guest-loved seasonal gingerbread houses, Target’s line up of activities makes family time even more special. Guests can grab a Favorite Day harvest cookies sugar cookie kit or mini village gingerbread kit to get the creativity and fun flowing.

*Prices are pre-tax. Offer not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. However, it is valid in the Target store located in Bethlehem, Snellville, Conyers and Lawrenceville. You can read the full press release at this link.

About Target: Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week

