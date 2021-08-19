Target supply chain to open facility in Gwinnett County

(GWINNETT-METRO ATLANTA) Thursday, August 19, 2021 – Today, Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett announced that it will welcome Target to Lawrenceville, as the retailer plans to open a new supply chain facility in Georgia.

“It’s a pleasure to see Target expand within our world-class logistics ecosystem of companies,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in a press release. “I thank their team for their further investment in Georgia.”

“Target has long been a part of our community, and the decision to further invest here by bringing their last mile facility to Gwinnett County is great news,” Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. “Gwinnett County already has a strong business climate, so adding Target’s supply chain facility to our portfolio further strengthens our reputation for being a great place to do business.”

Target is moving into a 367,060-square–foot new construction supply chain facility located at 2520 Riverside Parkway, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30046.

“Lawrenceville, Gwinnett’s county seat, is the perfect choice for Target’s last mile facility,” said Lawrenceville Mayor David Still. “We look forward to the positive impact it will have on jobs and services in our community.”

Devon Cason, Director of Business Retention and Expansion represented Partnership Gwinnett in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Electric Cities of Georgia, and Ryan Construction on the project.

“We are eager to create a strong partnership with Target,” said Cason “It’s an honor they selected Gwinnett for this supply chain facility in Georgia.”

About Partnership Gwinnett

Partnership Gwinnett is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett County, Georgia. Since 2006, Partnership Gwinnett has worked with its local partners to attract and retain jobs, cultivate capital investment, support educational institutions, foster workforce development, and contribute to the exceptional quality of life found in Gwinnett. Fueled by the support of over one hundred companies, municipalities, Gwinnett County, K-12 and higher education systems, the mission of Partnership Gwinnett is to strengthen the community’s diverse economy to compete in the global marketplace and position Gwinnett as the premiere place to live, work and play.