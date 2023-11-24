TCSG launches online platform connecting job seekers with Georgia employers

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced that the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) has launched an online Labor Exchange Platform, directly connecting job seekers and employers across Georgia. He said this innovative, first of its kind state resource, is an integral part of WorkSource Georgia. The new tool is expected to further position Georgia at the forefront of career advancement and skill development, providing access to job listings, educational and training resources, and career services as the state continues to benefit from historic job creation and economic development investment.

“Georgia continues to meet the needs of both employees and job creators as we welcome the incredible job growth we’ve seen over the past several years,” Kemp said in a press release. “This innovative platform will help match members of our skilled workforce with opportunities for success in every corner of the state.”

In addition to benefits for job seekers, the platform serves as a resource for employers, simplifying job postings, facilitating connections with qualified candidates, and providing crucial labor market insights, helping businesses navigate the state’s dynamic employment environment.

“As Georgia celebrates its tenth consecutive year as the nation’s top state for business, this online platform plays a crucial role in aligning our workforce development efforts with the pace of our economic growth,” TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier added in the release. “The Labor Exchange Platform is more than just a job site; it’s a bridge connecting Georgia’s talented workforce with the numerous opportunities arising in the state.

TCSG deputy commissioner of Workforce Development, Karen Kirchler said the Labor Exchange Platform is a component of WorkSource Georgia, which serves as the state’s employment and training system designed to bridge the gap between skilled individuals and job opportunities.

WorkSource Georgia is administered by TCSG’s Office of Workforce Development.

“The Labor Exchange Platform is a testament to TCSG’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce in Georgia. By seamlessly connecting job seekers with employers, we are not just filling job vacancies but are building a robust, skilled community ready to drive Georgia’s economic growth,” she said.

To learn more about WorkSource Georgia’s Labor Exchange Platform, visit www.worksourcegaportal.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

