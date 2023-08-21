Team Up Mentoring is hiring Program Facilitator positions

Team Up Mentoring is hiring FIVE more Program Facilitators positions for its Elementary Program this fall.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Team Up Mentoring Facebook page on Aug. 17, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

About the position: Program Facilitators work twice a week on Tuesday & Thursday evenings from 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm throughout the school year doing STEAM, literacy, physical activity and mental health activities.

Find out more and apply at this link: https://www.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=471dd1dc8102bd54