Team Up Mentoring seeks custodian

Team up Mentoring is seeking a “fantastic custodian” to contract with the team. Team Up Mentoring is a non-profit fostering generational change for families affected by trauma.

The Custodian is responsible for maintaining assigned areas by keeping them in a clean, sanitary, safe, and orderly condition and by performing duties as instructed by the designated supervisory staff. The Custodian is responsible for using appropriate cleaning supplies, chemicals, safety products, and equipment to keep Team Up facilities clean, presentable, and safe both inside and outside. We follow CDC guidelines and encourage the same from our staff and contracted workers.

This position is ideal for an individual who has a positive and cooperative working attitude and who can work well with other team members, assigned facility staff, and clients in all work-related interactions, and who has a strong work ethic. The ideal contractor would have previous custodial/janitorial experience and as well, be open to additional training if required.

Key duties of the position:

Cleaning duties as instructed by the designated supervisory staff

Safely use cleaning supplies, chemicals, and equipment

Sweep, vacuum, mop floors as required

Empty and remove trash from the facility

Keep walkways clear and safe

Maintain and keep equipment in safe working condition

Clean, wipe, disinfect multiple surfaces throughout

Report maintenance, safety, and other concerns to supervisor

Required:

High School Diploma, or equivalent

Valid GA Driver’s License

Liability Insurance (or able to obtain prior to work)

Reliable transportation

Good communication skills

Ability to read and follow instructions

Positive and cooperative interactions with internal and external clients and staff

Knowledge of cleaning supplies, chemicals, and equipment

Solid understanding of safety for self and others

Preferred:

1 year previous cleaning/custodial experience preferred

Position type: Contractor (1099-NEC)

Hours: 1x per week

