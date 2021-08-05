Team USA, including Monroe’s Javianne Oliver, to run in Women’s 100m Relay Final Friday

After taking second place in the qualifier Wednesday night, the USA Women’s 100m Relay team qualified to run in Friday’s Final at the Tokyo Olympics. Monroe’s Javianne Oliver ran the first leg of the race. Great Britain came in first and the Jamaica team came in third behind Team USA.

Team USA will run for a medal at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Aug. 6. Coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. and the Women’s 100 m relay finals are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. You can watch as you enjoy breakfast at Bistro South or Pot Luck Cafe.