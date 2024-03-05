Teen assaulted and rendered unconscious in alleged road rage incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Mar. 4, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department report that man was arrested following a road rage incident and assault that caused the teen victim to lose consciousness.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, an officer assigned to the North Precinct responded to an assault call on Buford Dam Road and Old Shadburn Ferry Road. There the officer met with an 18-year-old male who wanted to report being assaulted by another motorist.

Duane Andrew Sudderth

“The teen said the incident began on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. and R.H. Smith Blvd. According to the teen, he and the driver of a blue pickup truck exchanged hand gestures, and then the driver of the truck began to follow him. When the teen turned onto Little Mill Road, and then onto Buford Dam Road, the suspect followed. According to the victim, the suspect tried running him off the road,” GCPD wrote in the press release. “The teen and his 15-year-old sister, seated in the front seat, pulled into a private driveway on Buford Dam Road near Marina Way. The teen reported that the man pulled in behind him, exited his vehicle, and then began to punch him repeatedly in the face through the window. The man told him that he would sexually assault his ‘girlfriend’ in the passenger seat. (The ‘girlfriend’ was actually his sister.) The suspect continued to punch him even as he exited the vehicle. Eventually, the victim lost consciousness. When he awoke, he called the police to report the incident.”

The North Precinct Community Response Team subsequently followed up on the case and were able to track down the owner of the blue truck using the FLOCK system.

The officers made contact with the suspect, Duane Andrew Sudderth, 57, of Flowery Branch, at his home on March 3. He was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault (two counts), Terroristic Threats, Cruelty to Children 1st Degree, Cruelty to Children 3rd Degree, Entering Auto, and Aggressive Driving. He is currently being held without bond.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

