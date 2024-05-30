Teen charged in alleged murder of 15-year-old in court Monday for arraignment/bond hearing

MONROE, GA (May 30, 2024) – The accused teen in the alleged shooting death of a 15-year-old in Monroe in February will be in the Walton County Superior Court on Monday morning for arraignment and a bond hearing. He will appear in front of Alcovy Circuit Superior Court Judge Layla Zon. Walton County falls into the Alcovy Circuit Court district.

“(Artis Ladamian) Johnson is charged with the murder of Cordarius Early which occurred on February 3, 2024. Johnson was 14 years of age at the time, and Early was 15 years of age,” Alcovy Superior Court District Attorney Randy McGinley said. “Johnson has been charged as an adult. Under Georgia law, the Superior Court has ‘exclusive original jurisdiction over the trial of any child 13 to 17 years of age who is alleged to have committed’ a list of certain offenses, including murder. Therefore, by law, Johnson has been charged in Superior Court, which is commonly referred to as charging him as an adult.”

Johnson is charged with one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of damage to property in the first degree, another count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, all felonies, and one count of possession of a handgun by person under the age of 18 years and two counts of tampering with evidence, all misdemeanor.

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, when officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Madison Avenue regarding a shooting that ultimately resulted in the death of the 15-year-old victim. Johnson was question and ultimately arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

