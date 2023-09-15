Teen injured in early morning crash on Emmett Still Road near WGHS Friday morning

Officials report crash was severe but injuries were non-life-threatening

Photo credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 15, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that a teen was injured and had to be extricated following a single vehicle crash near Walnut Grove High School Friday morning.

WCFR responded to a call of a single vehicle crash vs a power pole at 6.55 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emmett Still Road. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that the road would be shut down for “a few hours” as WCFR worked the incident.

“The crash resulted in severe, but non-life threatening, injuries to the teen driver. The victim had to extricated from the vehicle by Fire Department personnel,” League reported.

Less than an hour later, at 7:46 a.m., WCFR also responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 81 at Robertson Road according to League. He said there were no injuries reported from that crash.