Temporary traffic light to be installed on Ozora Church Road and State Route 81

Light will be functional until roundabout construction in 2024

Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced it will install a temporary traffic light as a safety measure to alleviate the high volume of traffic that passes through the intersection at County Road (CR) 24/Ozora Church Road and State Route (SR) 81.

The temporary signal will replace the STOP sign at the intersection. The traffic light will be fully functional this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Georgia DOT has a safety project scheduled to transform the three way intersection into a roundabout in 2024.

The light will be installed temporarily until construction begins.

This is the intersection that cost the life of Ashley Callahan, a former Walton County teacher and wife of Loganville Middle School assistant principal Dane Callahan. The fatal accident at that intersection motivated the community to draw attention to the dangers of that particular intersection on Aug. 8 of this year.



Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

