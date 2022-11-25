Thanksgiving Day brush fire in Gratis community destroys shed on the property

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 24, 2022) – Crews with Walton County Fire Rescue working this Thanksgiving Day were called to a brush fire early Thursday afternoon. Crews were also dispatched from Monroe Fire Department when it spread to a structure.

“We had a brush fire on Michael Road that spread to a shed. We were dispatched to the brush fire, but then had to send a structure fire assignment for the shed,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said, adding the shed was a total loss.

League said crews on duty have also responded to medical calls.

Shed in the Gratis Community in Walton County a total loss after a brush fire spread to the structure. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue