The 18th annual Classic Car Show returns to Loganville Saturday

If you’re a classic car enthusiast, you may want to head to downtown Loganville this Saturday. The Master Car Club and the City of Loganville are hosting the 18th annual Classic Car Show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May, 21, at 4384 Pecan Street. map

The show is to benefit the Almsprings Food Basket, a nonprofit food pantry for those in need. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to noon with awards presented at 2 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per car with 30 different trophies awarded.

Public parking is available at Loganville First United Methodist Church and the empty lot at 210 Main St.

For additional information on the car show, call David Sparks at 404-725-4960.