The 24th annual Ride for America set to roar out onto the highway in Loganville on Memorial Day 2022

A Message about RFA 2022

The 24th Ride For America is scheduled for May 30, 2022 and it again promises to be as big as ever. Last year, more than 850 bikes set out to show their patriotic pride and to raise money for the families in need of the support.

“The last two years were tough for many of us, including the families that we support with your money,” co-founder Stan Mauldin said in the announcement. “We can’t see four months into the future and predict what this great nation will be like, but we do feel that herd immunity will be built by you great Americans. We are ready to roll.”

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and KSU is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The event cost is $10 per rider and $5 per passenger. The funds help support the Legacy Fund, a scholarship for children of the fallen. The ride is organized by the American Legion riders, headed up by Mauldin who is him a Legion rider and co-founder of the event. The public is reminded that a good way to thank the Veterans for their service is to get out and line the route to thank the riders as they pass.

Mauldin said they have made a few suggested changes this year and the organizers feel participants will be happy with this year’s Ride for America event. There will be “more riding, less speeches, more great door prizes, of course we’ll still have those expensive raffle prizes that everyone loves and looks forward to, and some good ole BBQ when we return. As always, we will honor our heroes before leaving on our route to lend a wave to the country side’s American Patriots. The towns along the way are SUPER excited to have us rumble through and show what R.F.A is all about!”

