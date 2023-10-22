The 29th Annual Social Circle Friendship Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28

Social Circle officials say they have a full festival this year so they are invited the community to “come out from 10 a.m. til 4 p.m. on Sturday, Oct. 28, for the 29th Annual Friendship Festival at Friendship Park and downtown in Social Circle. Families who turn out to celebrate the Southern charm for which the city is known can expect to enjoy good food, arts and crafts, kids’ activities and live music.

It is a fall festival, but it may give you a last taste of summer. The high is expected to reach 80, but, at least for now, now rain is predicted.

If you haven’t been before and want to know what to expect, take a look at the images from the 24th Annual festival courtesy of Darrell Everidge of Darrell Productions.

