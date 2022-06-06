The 2nd annual Juneteenth Festival and Car Show in Walton County will be in Social Circle Saturday, June 18

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (June 6, 2022) – After last year’s successful Juneteenth celebration in Social Circle, a continuation of the tradition can be experienced in Social Circle on Saturday, June 18, at Stephens Park.

Social Circle Councilman Tyson Jackson is inviting the community to come out and join in the fun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Juneteenth Festival and Car Show.

“The event will include live music, a car show and a variety of vendors at Stephens Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Festival is the perfect getaway for music, food, entertainment and car show.”

Jackson said everybody is invited to enjoy the celebration at Stephens Park in Social Circle on June 18.

When Jackson and a group of residents began planning last year’s inaugural event, it was not an official holiday in Georgia, or any other state except for Texas. But that changed on June 17 last year when President Joe Biden signed a bill into law recognizing June 19, 1865, as the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to let it be known that the Union had won the war and the ending of slavery would be enforced. The bill established Juneteenth National Independence Day as a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

As was noted last year, Walton County has slavery in its history, which was featured in a story written in the 2021 Spring-Summer issue of Walton Living Magazine by Christy Breedlove. But it is the triumph over adversity that is celebrated in the story. Click or tap on this link to read another story of one such Walton County resident, Alonzo Herndon, who not only went on to triumph in his life but who made sure he left an incredible legacy for those who came after him.

In addition, Monroe resident Elizabeth Jones, along with a group of volunteers, continues working to revive Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, an African American Cemetery on Alcovy Street, that had been neglected for decades. There are still many opportunities available to get involved. Click or tap on this link to read about the project and how you can get involved.