The 3rd Annual Battle of the Burgers returns to Monroe on Oct. 23

2nd Annual Walton County Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Burgers 2020 – photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel.

One of the most fun fall events in Walton County is the battle to find the best burger around. It will be back in October for the 3rd Annual Walton County Chamber of Commerce Battle of the Burgers – and for $25, you can taste the burgers and decide which one you think should be crowned Walton County’s Best Burger! In 2020, Amici and Bistro South took top honors. So who do you think will take top honors this year?

This year, the annual Battle of the Burger will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at North Lumpkin Street in Monroe.

For your $25 you get: samples from all competing restaurants, sample from Southern Brewery, 2 ounce sample from The Wine Wagon, tailgating with our sponsor Dreamworks in their Tailgate trailer and inside the brewery, bottled water, soft drinks, live music and a whole lot of fun!

To purchase tickets, click on the flyer below!