The 4th Annual Trikes, Bikes and Magical Lights parade Thursday opened the 12 Days of Christmas Lights in Childers Park

Under the full Beaver Moon over Monroe on Thursday night, the 12 Days of Christmas Lights that decorate Childers Park were opened with the 4th annual parade of Trikes, Bikes and Magical Lights.

If you missed the parade, you missed another great event. But the good news is you still have many days to take a stroll through the park and enjoy the magical lights. The display runs through until the end of the year. The lights are visible as you drive down W. Spring Street in Monroe or you can take the family for a stroll through the park and see the lights.