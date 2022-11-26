The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8

Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.

The theme this year is “A Hollywood Christmas, Monroe Goes to the Movies!” It’s a night of glitz and glamor that you do not want to miss as. If you are interested in being part of the parade, applications are available for entries at this link.

The parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8, starting at Highland Avenue and headed south on Broad Street to Mears Ave. The community is invited to line the streets and enjoy the festive floats as they celebrate the 2022 Christmas Season in Monroe.

Parade route!