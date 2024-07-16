The 8U South Walton Social Circle baseball team return from World Series with a 3rd place win

The 8U South Walton Social Circle baseball team returned home from Baton Rouge with a 3rd place in the 2024 World Series. Contributed photo

After winning 1st place in the state championship, 8U South Walton Social Circle baseball team went to Baton Rouge this summer to take a shot at the World Series. They didn’t manage to capture the title, but returned with a very respectable 3rd place. Coaches say they worked hard all season, since February, and are the very definition of a team.

