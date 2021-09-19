The Annual GECC Chili Cookoff is scheduled for next month

Nothing warms your heart more on a fall afternoon than some tasty chili – and what warms your heart more than chili, for a good cause. The Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce is inviting the community to join in its annual Chili Cook off that returns to Grayson on Nov. 13, 2021.

If you love chili, don’t miss this event. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Chili Cook-off is the primary fundraiser of the Greater Eastside Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is seeking chili cooks and chili connoisseurs who are looking to test their cooking skills, and their taste buds, on the best chili around.

There are opportunities for vendors as well as sponsorships. Information is on the GECC website at www.myGECC.org.