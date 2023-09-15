The band Blast will be Groovin’ on the Green in Loganville Friday night

You’re invited to bring your cooler, lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the sounds of the band Blast Friday, Sept. 15 at Loganville’s Town Green for this month’s Groovin’ on the Green concert. The band Blast will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and promises “fun, giveaways, special guests & other surprises!”

Beer and wine is permitted and is also sold at the event and food vendors will be on hand to take care of your culinary needs.

The Town Green is located in downtown Loganville at 235 Main Street.

Click or tap on the link below for a brief sample of the music from the band Blast.