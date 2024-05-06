The carnival returns to Loganville Thursday

Loganville Carnival 2018

LOGANVILLE, GA (May 6, 2024) – The carnival returns to Loganville for the sixth time beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 9 and will continue until 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2023. The carnival will set up in the field next to Loganville City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052, USA map.

Discounted advance tickets will be sold online at Innovative Ticketing. While it does not cost anything to enter the carnival, tickets will be needed for the rides.

Hours of operation:

Thursday, May 9 – from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, May 10 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 from 2 to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 – from 2 – 10 p.m.

According to information, “Loganville residents will be able to enjoy dizzying rides and fried desserts when the carnival comes to town.”

Residents are reminded that parking will be available at City Hall as well as the 3 acres of vacant land the city owns along Main Street. Spaces closest to the carnival site will be for handicapped drivers only.

Discounted advance tickets will be sold online at this link: .

Unlimited Ride Wristband – Single

Sale Price: $30.00

On sale NOW through Sunday, May 12 at 08:00 PM. (eastern standard time)

Ride an unlimited number of rides for just $30 ($35 at the event). One armband per person per day. Valid any one day during operating hours.

Purchase Restrictions

Absolutely no refunds will be given under any circumstance including but not limited to weather, no exceptions. Ride height requirements apply. Due to a limited number of rides for children under 36” tall, wristbands are not recommended for children under 36” in height. Valid for use any one day during operating hours.

This charge will appear on your credit card as “Innovative Ticketing.”

Redemption Instructions

Present your digital or printed voucher at the ticket booth on the carnival midway for redemption. Be sure the barcode displays clearly.

This charge will appear on your credit card as "Innovative Ticketing"

