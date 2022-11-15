The Christmas Season begins in Social Circle with the tree lighting on Friday

Contributed

The community is invited to kick off a Social Circle Christmas Season from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, as the Christmas Tree is lit and the holiday and Christmas traditions for 2022 begin!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Friendship Park already and by Friday it will look a whole lot more like it! The tree is up and everybody is getting ready for the Christmas celebration and tree lighting on Nov. 18. Residents are invited to go downtown to witness the tree lighting and “visit Santa, the Grinch.

Kids of all ages can visit with Santa and The Grinch! Christmas themed activities and treats will be available too!