The City of Covington has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

These job postings were found on the City of Covington website on April 6, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

With jobs of varying skill and experience levels, the City of Covington has a wide range of employment options available and they all offer competitive pay and excellent benefits. Please fill out the online application to apply.

Gas Equipment Operator I/II -Full-Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Salary Range : Hourly rate of $16.89 to an hourly rate max of $27.99 DOQ

Firefighter – Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.28 to a maximum annual rate of $25.08 DOQ

Water/Sewer Line Worker – Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $15.31 to a max hourly rate of $20.58 DOQ

Communications Technician (911) – Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ

Equipment Operator I/II (Street Dept.) – Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023

Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $16.40 to an hourly max of $25.86 DOQ

Police Officer – Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ

Summer Internship – Paid Internship

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023

Salary Range : Hourly rate of $15.00

Telecommunications Technician II – Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $24.09 to max hourly rate of $35.38 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.