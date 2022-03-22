The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on March 22, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.



Equipment Operator (Street Dept.)Type : Full Time Application Deadline : Open until filled – Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $15.00 to an hourly max of $21.39 DOQ

Communications Technician (911)Type : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filled – Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $16.60 to a maximum hourly rate of $24.38 DOQ

Electric Line WorkerType : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filled -Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $29.16 to a max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ

Senior Engineering TechnicianType : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022 – Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $26.44 to a max hourly rate of $38.84 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application.