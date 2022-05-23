The city of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on May 23, 2022. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Equipment Operator (Street Dept.) Type : Full Time Application Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : Hourly entry-level of $15.92 to an hourly max of $21.39 DOQ

Communications Technician (911) Type : Full Time Application Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $16.60 to a maximum hourly rate of $24.38 DOQ

Electric Line Worker Type : Full Time Application Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $29.16 to a max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ

Senior Facilities Maintenance Technician Type : Full Time Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $23.73 to a maximum hourly rate of $34.85 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application.