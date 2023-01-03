The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Jan. 2, 2023. Please note the application closing date where given. A post could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $19.77 to a max hourly rate of $29.04 DOQ

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $16.10 to max hourly rate of $21.64 DOQ

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.

