The City of Covington is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on May 3, 2021.. Please note they could remove at any time due to the positions being filled. Please note the application closing deadline where given.



Engineering Technician Type : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : Starting hourly $18.55 to a maximum hourly of $27.25 DOQ

Police Patrol Officer Type : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open Until Filled Salary Range : Starting salary $42,349.84 to maximum salary of $60,394.36 DOQ

Equipment Operator I (Gas Dept.)Type : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : $15.54 per hour to an hourly max of $22.82 DOQ

Tree TrimmerType : Full-Time Application Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : $16.01 per hour to an hourly max of $23.50 DOQ

Electric Line Worker Type : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filled Salary Range : $26.46 per hour to max hourly rate of $38.87 DOQ

GAS CREW LEADER Type : Full-time Application Deadline : This position will remain open until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $21.51 to a maximum hourly rate of $31.59 DOQ

WATER & SEWER EQUIPMENT OPERATOR Type : Full-time Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $14.65 to a maximum hourly rate of $23.50 DOQ



SELECT BUTTON TO DOWNLOAD

JOB APPLICATION

(NON-PUBLIC SAFETY)