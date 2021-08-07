The City of Covington is hiring

The City of Covington has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Aug. 3, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Engineering Technician Type : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filledSalary Range : Starting hourly $18.55 to a maximum hourly of $27.25 DOQ

Ground Operations Technician Type : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $14.57 to a maximum hourly rate of $21.39 DOQ

Police Patrol OfficerType : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open Until FilledSalary Range : Starting salary $42,349.84 to maximum salary of $60,394.36 DOQ

Equipment Operator I (Gas Dept.)Type : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filledSalary Range : $15.54 per hour to an hourly max of $22.82 DOQ

Tree TrimmerType : Full-TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filledSalary Range : $16.01 per hour to an hourly max of $23.50 DOQ

Electric Line WorkerType : Full TimeApplication Deadline : Open until filledSalary Range : $26.46 per hour to max hourly rate of $38.87 DOQ

Transportation Department Manager Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021Salary Range : Starting annual rate of $63,475.54 to a maximum annual rate of $93,216.20 DOQ