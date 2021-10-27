The City of Covington is hiring in several departments

The City of Covington has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Oct. 27, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Equipment Operator I (Gas Dept.)

Type : Full-Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021

Salary Range : Hourly rate of $15.92 to an hourly rate max of $22.82 DOQ

Police Patrol Officer

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open Until Filled

Salary Range : Starting salary $42,349.84 to maximum salary of $60,394.36 DOQ

Electric Line Worker

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : $29.16 per hour to max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ

Gas Crew Leader

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $23.73 to a maximum hourly rate $34.85 DOQ

Gas Construction Supervisor

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $27.80 to a maximum hourly rate of $40.83 DOQ

Water Sewer Construction Inspector

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $31.36 DOQ

Electric Distribution Systems Coordinator

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $31.87 to a maximum hourly rate of $46.81 DOQ

Land Application System (LAS) Operator

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.28 to a maximum hourly rate of $29.37 DOQ

Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.96 to a maximum hourly rate $27.37 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.

