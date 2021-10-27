The City of Covington is hiring in several departments

The City of Covington has several current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Covington career website on Oct. 27, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Equipment Operator I (Gas Dept.)
Type : Full-Time
Application Deadline : Open until 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021
Salary Range : Hourly rate of $15.92 to an hourly rate max of $22.82 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open Until Filled
Salary Range : Starting salary $42,349.84 to maximum salary of $60,394.36 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : $29.16 per hour to max hourly rate of $42.82 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $23.73 to a maximum hourly rate $34.85 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $27.80 to a maximum hourly rate of $40.83 DOQ
Water Sewer Construction Inspector
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.00 to a maximum hourly rate of $31.36 DOQ
Electric Distribution Systems Coordinator
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $31.87 to a maximum hourly rate of $46.81 DOQ
Land Application System (LAS) Operator
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.28 to a maximum hourly rate of $29.37 DOQ
Type : Full Time
Application Deadline : Open until filled
Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.96 to a maximum hourly rate $27.37 DOQ
If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.