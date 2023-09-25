The City of Covington seeks police chief, fire chief, more….

The City of Covington has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

These job postings were found on the City of Covington website on Sept. 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

With jobs of varying skill and experience levels, the City of Covington has a wide range of employment options available and they all offer competitive pay and excellent benefits. Please fill out the online application to apply.

Street Equipment Operator I/II

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $21.73 to a max hourly rate of $33.52 DOQ

Communications Technician (911)

Type : Full Time – You Must Fill Out A Public Safety Application

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $17.61 to a maximum hourly rate of $25.86 DOQ

Police Officer

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly of $20.82 to a max hourly of $31.16 DOQ

Grant Coordinator/Budget Analyst

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until filled

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $29.22 to a max hourly rate of $42.91 DOQ

Downtown Coordinator

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Salary Range : Starting salary of $60,777.60 to max salary of $89,252.80 DOQ

Land Application System (LAS) Operator

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Salary Range : Starting hourly rate of $20.68 to a max hourly rate of $35.22

Police Chief

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Salary Range : Starting yearly salary of $115,502.40 to maximum yearly salary of $169,603.20 DOQ

Fire Chief

Type : Full Time

Application Deadline : Open until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Salary Range : Starting yearly salary of $115,502.40 to maximum yearly salary of $169,603.20 DOQ

If you are applying for a job with Police, Fire or 911, use the Public Safety Job Application. For all other jobs, use the Non-Public Safety Job Application. Applications are on the right of this page. If using a mobile device, the applications appear below the job listings.

